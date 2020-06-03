General Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz, a former chief minister of the Government Secretariat of President Jair Bolsonaro, is one of the most important victims of fake news. He had fraudulent WhatsApp dialogues to upset him with the president. Santos Cruz defends the investigation and punishment of criminals. The general also affirms that the Army will not make a decision outside the law, as intended by those who want to close the Federal Supreme Court and Congress. He appeals for the pacification of the country and says he is displeased with the government’s approach to Centrão. Here’s the interview.

How should the behavior of the actors in this crisis be to preserve institutions?

Public persons, who are part of the Powers, have to comply with the legislation, regardless of their characteristics. Education, harmony and dealing with differences in a polite way should be the rule. The good example is everyone’s obligation.

The president attended the demonstration in front of the army barracks. What mr. did you think of this manifestation?

I think it is inappropriate for the purpose of the demonstration (to close the Supreme and Congress). There is no illegality, the people who were at the demonstration can go there, but then they think that the Army will get involved has a great distance. There were people there with AI-5 plates, outside of STF, a variety of objectives. They are manifestations manipulated and stimulated by someone. But, to pressure the Army to make a decision outside the law, there is no way. The Army does not work based on this type of pressure.

Mr. was a victim of the fake news underworld. Now, Congress, via CPI, and STF, for a controversial inquiry, seek those responsible for these schemes. As mr. see the investigations?

I hope they come to authorship. Freedom of speech is not insult, slander and defamation. Nobody is free to do that. Social media resources have not eliminated the Penal Code. You must have all freedom, just as you must be held responsible if you break the law, attack honor with false news. Virtual lynching, reputation killing and lying have nothing to do with defending freedom. Some say it is about freedom of expression, that it is being curtailed. Nobody is curbing any of this. Those who are criminals must be penalized.

There is a suspicion of using public money to finance these schemes. What mr. think of that?

It is absurd. Public money cannot be used to finance fake news. You have to see if there are people who are paid, receive public sector wages or vehicles that receive public money.

For its history, mr. Do you believe that people have an idea of ​​the importance of fighting lies in order to preserve democracy?

The problem is not that it affects me, it is not personal. This type of illegal activity, of lies and slander, of a very low standard of speech, hinders education, hinders the development of society and the government itself, when it is done in defense of the government, because society does not like it, it likes peace social and valid information. The environment is harmed by this type of action.

Mr. reaffirms the importance of seeking, within the law, the necessary improvements to institutions. In other words, is there no possible way out of the Constitution?

You can’t decide things in strength, in your chest, in arrogance, in conflict. You may have disagreements, but you have the legislation, where there are mechanisms to change the laws. Everything has to be done within that system. One cannot want to do by force what depends on social consensus, on political coexistence. If a Power is not working well, suggest improving it. What it cannot do, before doing so, is already to go into conflict, which disturbs society and leads to nothing. Harmony is the obligation of the public servant. The Powers have an obligation to seek this harmony.

Mr. states that the active military should keep distance from retail policy. How can this be done if there are five general active officers authorized by the commands in government positions?

The military, usually, has political preference and candidate. But, when they put on the uniform and represent the institution, they have a culture of following. This is internal discipline. Nobody discusses party politics in the barracks. Things are separated and well directed by commanders. As for the number of active military personnel, this can cause some image confusion. Those who are active and are serving in high management positions have an obligation to be aligned with government matters. And (it) causes confusion.

Should these officers, who say they have accepted a mission, be transferred to the reserve?

First, the tasks they are performing are not military missions. They have nothing to do with the forces. It is not fulfilling a mission at all, it is because of its commitment to its individual, not institutional, responsibility. That has rules and the commanders and the defense minister are responsible for interpretation. Separation is always convenient to avoid image confusion.

Colleagues of mr. criticize the STF’s monocratic decisions against the government. What mr. think?

There is room for improvement. Some mistakes are not just due to lack of legal provision. There must be a willingness for understanding and respect. We are in a long process of criticism and accusation that has created a bad climate for dealing with differences. We need to improve the system.

What are the roles of Minister Augusto Heleno and General Mourão in the crisis and in the government?

Everything they do and talk has reflexes. In this context of a lot of dispute, their comments have great repercussions, but they have the culture and level to manage it. I think that the end of the film will be everyone getting it right, as required by the Constitution. They will find a solution.

What is the meaning of Sérgio Moro’s departure from the government?

The way out was a big loss. He represented more than his technical capacity, it represented the possibility of combating corruption.

What mr. do you think of a Moro candidacy in 2022?

It would be an important option, which carries the hope of improvement in a crucial area, the fight against corruption.

Mr. Do you believe, through the video of the April 22 meeting, that Bolsonaro wanted to interfere in the PF?

It is not possible for a spectator to reach this conclusion.

Mr. participated in meetings at Planalto. Did the president always behave that way?

Until the time I was in the government it was not that way. Despite the characteristics of the president, this meeting seemed more tense, atypical.

The government is appointing Centrão nominees to positions. What do you think of these negotiations?

There was a change in attitude, as there were several accusations and a willingness not to negotiate with Centrão. Now, the government has decided to do these negotiations. It is a matter of political moment. It is incoherent and subject to scrutiny by the viewer. As a voter, and I was a voter for President Bolsonaro, I remember comments that the goal was not to do this type of negotiation and is now doing it. I think there is a discrepancy.

Mr. Do you believe that the government reaches 2022, that it is not at risk of being impeached?

I think things will settle. It has all the conditions to end the government, but it needs to build social peace and the political environment. There is a legal provision for impeachment, but procedures foreseen, however, cannot be transgressed. You cannot impeach outside the law.

The president says he is the victim of a conspiracy. Do you agree?

There is no conspiracy. It has a tumultuous environment that needs to be pacified.

There are those who say that Mourão would be a better president than Bolsonaro. Mr. agree?

This comparison should not be made and the political environment worsened. It is not constructive. Criticisms of the president are valid, but not that kind of comparison.

Is military presence in politics a phenomenon that is here to stay?

No doubt. It is a transformation. There are a significant number of military candidates. It’s normal. The presentation as a candidate is valid, legal and the voter decides. It is one more option.

