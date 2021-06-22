There is no turning back. Spanish trailer and poster of ‘A Question of Blood’

eOne Films presents the Spanish trailer for ‘Blood issue‘, a gripping dramatic thriller directed by Tom McCarthy (‘ Spotlight ‘) and starring Matt Damon.

Damon gets into the shoes of a lonely man, with a troubled past, who has to face the difficult situation that his daughter is serving a sentence in France, convicted of a crime that she insists she did not commit. Without knowing anyone, without speaking the language and with the distrust of his own daughter, whom he already failed in the past, Bill Baker embarks on a crusade that will take him to the darkest corners of Marseille in search of answers.

Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin and little Lilou Siauvaud complete the main cast of this production that will participate in the Official Section of the next edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The film will be released in Spanish theaters on August 13, two weeks later than in the United States.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.

