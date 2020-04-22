One day after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) opened an investigation to investigate “facts in criminal thesis” related to the organization of demonstrations favorable to military intervention and to the closing of Congress and the STF, held on Sunday, 19, the President of the Court, Minister Dias Toffoli, made this Wednesday, 22, a speech in defense of the court and against solutions to crises that are “outside constitutional legality”.

“There is no solution to crises outside constitutional legality and democracy, both of which are safeguarded by the Supreme Federal Court. We must therefore reaffirm our commitment to republican and democratic values, to the values ​​of freedom, equality and social justice, historically consolidated, “said Toffoli.

The minister opened the plenary session this Wednesday with a speech referring to the 60th anniversary of the installation of the STF in Brasília, a date celebrated on Tuesday, 21, the same day that the federal capital celebrated 60 years since its inauguration, in 1960.

The demonstration takes place amid the repercussion of the participation of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in protest with anti-democratic flags. The act opened a new political crisis for the Planalto Palace with the Supreme Court and Congress.

Last Sunday, Bolsonaro participated in a demonstration in Brasília marked by banners and slogans against Congress and in favor of military intervention. Some banners called for the closure of the Parliament and the Supreme Court, in addition to occupation of the streets by the Armed Forces. The call for actions on social networks already sent messages against the Supreme and Congress.

The president even climbed into the back of a pickup truck to address supporters who displayed banners with inscriptions favorable to a new AI-5, the toughest act of the military dictatorship, and shouted slogans against the Supreme Court and the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

“We don’t want to negotiate anything. We want action for Brazil,” said the President of the Republic on Sunday, being applauded by hundreds of protesters. “Enough with the old politics! (…) The time of rascal is over. Now it’s the people in power. You have an obligation to fight for your country.”

Calculation

The inquiry into Sunday’s actions was opened by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes and at the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras.

When calling the STF, the attorney general did not specifically quote President Jair Bolsonaro. On the other hand, he justified the request by saying that the acts were committed “by several citizens, including federal deputies”.

According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, there were indications of the participation of at least two parliamentarians in the organization of Sunday’s acts, which are now under investigation.

In determining the opening of an investigation into the acts, Moraes concluded that the episode is “very serious”, as it attacks the Democratic Rule of Law and its republican institutions.

The minister also pointed out that the Constitution “does not allow the financing and propagation of ideas contrary to the constitutional order and the Democratic State, nor the holding of demonstrations aimed at breaking the rule of law”.

See too:

Bolsonaro visits work of campaign hospital in Goiás city next to Caiado and Mandetta

.