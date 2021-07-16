A young man receives the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine at the Zendal Hospital, in Madrid. (Photo: Alberto Ortega / Europa Press)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked member countries this Thursday to be “extremely cautious” and “not be tempted” to start administering third booster doses of vaccines against the coronavirus, something that in their opinion does not it will help to balance the overall dose distribution.

“There is no scientific data to justify it at the moment,” reflected the leader of the WHO COVID-19 Emergency Committee, Didier Houssin, at a press conference from Geneva (Switzerland), in which he was accompanied by the director WHO General Tedros Ahdanom Ghebreyesus and German Health Minister Jens Spahn.

The committee, which meets approximately every three months to analyze the situation of the pandemic, has also recommended that countries for now “seriously consider” the maintenance of physical distancing measures, at a time of increase in cases and boom of the contagious delta variant.

In its recommendations after its eighth meeting, the committee also asks all governments to support the WHO in its call to achieve, through a better global distribution of vaccines, that at least 10% of the population of all countries is immunized in September.

A treaty against pandemics

The director general of the WHO has proposed a treaty against pandemics, which has also been supported by Germany. “It would provide a platform for closer international cooperation in preparedness, detection and response. A key area in which better cooperation is needed is in the way information on emerging pathogens and outbreaks is collected, analyzed and disseminated, ”said Tedros.

On the other hand, Spahn has announced the donation of 30 million doses by Germany to countries most in need: “They are the first step, I am sure there will be more, although I cannot say how many more”. 80% of the donation will be made through the COVAX initiative, while the rest will be donated bilaterally.

“As I think everyone knows, Germany has been one of the leaders in the fight against the pandemic worldwide, under her leadership and that of Chancellor Merkel. Since 2020, Germany has contributed close to $ 750 million to the WHO, including more than $ 500 million to support the response to covid-19. Germany was also one of the main drivers of the formation of the ACT Accelerator last year, and we are very grateful for the new contribution of 260 million euros and 30 million doses of vaccines that the minister has just announced ”, highlighted Tedros.

Against eliminating patents on vaccines

In any case, Spahn has been against removing patents on covid-19 vaccines. “It is very clear that having a patent does not solve the fundamental question, producing vaccines is too complex,” he defended.

Instead, he noted that Germany will support new partnerships with pharmaceutical vaccine developers such as CureVac and Pfizer with developing countries. “We all want to support the countries of the African Union in increasing their production capacity for a vaccine,” he said in this regard.

Tedros, on the other hand, has called for “balance” in eliminating patents, saying that a “temporary” exemption could be “limited, for a year or two.” “A balance that can help address some of the challenges, but at the same time advance,” he remarked.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

