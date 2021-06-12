There is no safe place in New York: child robbed and beaten inside the elevator of his building

The NYPD is searching for a man suspected of beating and robbing a 13-year-old boy inside the elevator of his NYCHA apartment building in the Bronx.

The New York Police Department yesterday released photos of the suspect in the crime committed on the afternoon of May 28, when an unknown followed the minor to the elevator of his building at Forest Houses along East 166th Street in the Morrisania neighborhood.

Once inside the elevator, the man demanded money from the boy. But when he told her he had no money, he punched her in the face, according to the authorities. The attacker then rummaged in the teenager’s pockets before steal your iPhone cell phone and jacket.

According to police, the thief fled once the elevator opened on an unknown floor of the building. The boy suffered a bruise on his lip but refused medical attention, Pix11 said.

The NYPD is offering up to $ 3,500 for information to help the thief. No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.