Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 22, 2020, p. a11

Diver María José Sánchez does not vanish the dream that began at the age of six to be in her first Olympic Games and would like them to be in Tokyo, but she does not know if it will come true in the face of the world coronavirus crisis, neither he is in a hurry, because he knows that his destiny is marked to reach the maximum sports fair.

My focus is Tokyo and not missing the goal, and if the Games are not held the following year, wait anywhere and continue training for Paris 2024, says the world medalist on the 10-meter platform with Diego Balleza in the mixed event in Gwanju 2019.

The 14-year-old from the capital is eager to return to training and knows that not everything will be the same, because she will be more careful with the hygiene modification that will take place with the new normality, although she already applies it from home with her quarantine. and he only hopes to return to the Ceforma pool, south of the capital, to start FINA’s competitive calendar from February 2021 and the internal selective.

Majo admits that the only thing he misses is the platform, that cement slab that has come to form his life and which he clings to transcend on international stages against the best in the world.

It is what I miss the most, feeling the water, is the feeling I have in my forties, says the diver, who set up a space in her house to do dry jumps with her brothers’ mattresses.

I do dives, turns, laps, I have a treadmill and I apply the strength and technique programs that coach Ma Jin and the multidisciplinary group send us, I complete my studies online, so we take advantage of the time to do the best I can, the platformist talks.

She is not bored at home because she helps her mother with her chores and she appreciates being with her family, whom she only saw on weekends. “I was eight years old and I did not live with them as much and the positive side that I see of confinement is being able to be by their side, because sometimes due to competitions, travel, it was not the same.

At the beginning (when the tournaments were canceled) it was difficult for me because I wanted to train and I understood that it was not possible, but my family helped me a lot to stay positive and talk about beautiful things, recalls the young woman, who had spent years concentrating on the Villas Tlalpan de la Conade, closed by the pandemic.

.