there is no regulation, but a lot of business

The food business sector is going through its golden age, including that of the food of the future, which is based on laboratory meat. With some mishaps with the case of Wetaca or the debate on the rights of riders in the delivery sector, the truth is that the figures support the food delivery business in all its varieties. A little further, there is the sector of food technology itself.

There has been talk of meat that is not meat for a long time. For vegans, they said. Also to lower the consumption of one of the most controversial industries. Leaving the meat debate aside, Heura Foods would be, perhaps, one of the companies that has advanced the most in these struggles with its 100% vegetable meat proposal. NovaMeat and Innomy would be others that have followed in the wake of the Beyond Burger born in the United States.

If we go a little further, we have the meat business, which is meat, but does not come from an animal. At least I live. This would be the icing on the cake for a business that is still looking to reach the next level. Cocuus, a Navarran 3D food printing company founded by Patxi Larumbe, would be looking to address that level. For which, in fact, there are still many legal lines to write.

They say it is an experience similar to eating a traditional steak. And despite the fact that it is not regulated for its sale, in the tests of Cocuus they have had to eat a few to test the product. They are convinced that, in the long run, this will be the reality of the meat –Mainly beef–. Others more skeptical do not see it so clearly. If the consumption and population forecasts are fulfilled, the reality is that laboratory meat will be a mass product and animal meat a luxury product.

The lavish business of 3D printers, will this be the food of the future?

They were the talk of 7 years ago. Everything pointed, according to technological trends, that each home would have its own 3D printer. The reality is that, in 2021, even ordinary printers are conspicuous by their absence. Something similar to the fashion of graphene.

All this happened when 3D Systems lost the patent of its 3D printers. Serving NASA, Boeing and most of the international technology companies, this ingenuity worth millions promised to come down to the level of ordinary mortals. Cocuus’ predecessor was one of the companies in charge of the design of these printers for the owner of the patents from Navarra.

Once the patent expired they installed independently to create food 3D printers

And yes, they saw that descent to the ground, but not as expected. Once the patent ended, they were installed independently to create 3D printers, but not made of plastic – a sector that never finished emerging and that was quickly saturated -, but focused on the food sector. They would be the suppliers of food printers of all those companies that wanted to enter the food of the future.

In this way, the first versions of Coocus focused on the vegetable carving. Then they realized that there is a lack of color, that’s when “food injet technology was approached. This allowed printing on food, beers, coffees …”, Larumbe explains to Ezanime.net. Along these lines, they affirm that great restaurants and chefs have approached their proposal. Later came a printer capable of making purees for senior centers; an order via Campofrío. But the idea of create almost real meat it was still on the table.

Go for the perfect steak

“Our process works by converting food first into data, and once we understand the structure of its nature, we create its structure,” they explain. Once the layered structure is in place, the printer only it will take about 20 minutes in creating the perfect sirloin.

To get to this point, Cocuus needed years of research and patents. Biologists, nutritionists or mathematicians are just some of the profiles that make up your team. From these investigations they drew two aspects: meat-through-meat printing and in vitro cell printing.

What we have in hand is to use waste, which is now used to make sausages, but we can make something more entertaining like a steak Patxi Larumbe, Cocuus

Constructed as if it were a composition of pixels, the sirloins of the first group do not have any mystery, but they do have something interesting. Also applicable to fish, the products are built from meat (or fish) residues with little value. That is to say, that due to their aesthetics, cut or location in the animal they have little to do on a shelf in the market. With a redesign of the same from a 3D printer, it looks like any ribeye. It’s taste? The same. After all, it is still meat. Exactly the same? Well, it will depend on the palates.

They are clear about it. “What we have in hand is to use waste, which is now used to make sausages, but we we can do something more entertaining like a steak. Same with dyed fish; Nobody is surprised by the gulas and now they are very common, “he explains. This would be the short-term business route for a company that, however, still has another objective.

On the other side of the prints, those of flesh cells. And “at the moment, the part of the meat cells is the future, but not the present,” explains Larumbe.

An unregulated and undated sector

Much remains to be written in the in vitro cell printing business. Cocuus has already tested it with cultured cells to create cutlets. Also with cells of plant origin that simulate the taste of meat.

At this point, the sector faces some challenges. For plant cells, according to Javier Cabo, doctor in Medicine and Surgery and professor in Biomedical Engineering and Biomedical 3D Printing, “the tricky thing is to achieve a texture and a taste of real meat. In principle, the texture is easy to achieve by adding soy extrusion instead of fat. It is pure computer design. The red color that meat usually has is easy to obtain with simple beet and tomato juice. The difficult thing is to achieve the flavor without adding harmful additives. “Now the challenge would come from the hand of the animals.

“It can be done in an easy way from cultures of stem cells extracted from the muscle of animals through a simple biopsy,” says Cabo. For Cocuus it simply has to be achieved the point where there is supply of cells by specialized companies. At the moment, and in the absence of regulation, all are born in laboratories focused on research. But without regulation there is no supply and this is a business designed for mass consumption. There is no cell for so much printer and, of course, for a demand that, they believe, will be enormous.

The feeding of the future in baddies of the lobbies of always

There is little demand at the moment, so the idea of ​​creating a regulation is still a long way off. “The regulation of 3D printing is still in its infancy, and practically everything is regulated through the Intellectual Property Law,” explains Cabo. As if it were a work of art, 3D food printing has yet to climb to the law that regulates it from the point of view of the food of the future. And like everything that has to do with food, this segment also requires a thorough review of its pros and cons. There are still years for this technology to be part of a daily diet.

Despite everything, the business has a point in its favor. The meat lobby itself is already getting down to work. They know that the consumption of meat has its days numbered, taking into account the massive growth of the population. By 2050, the world population will have increased on average by 70%, so for Cocuus it is more than certain that it will be the lobbying industries themselves that will move the sector forward. And it will be, therefore, the food of the future – or futuristic, depending on how you look at it – a sector that will move millions.

