05/17/2021

On at 16:18 CEST

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) assures that “there is no race like Monaco”, a “very challenging” circuit in which he has achieved two victories in the Formula One World Championship and to which he will return next weekend in the fifth round of the championship of 2021.

“There really isn’t a race like this and I’m looking forward to being there again this weekend. I have had two victories in Monaco in Formula 1. Qualifying will be very important, as it was in Spain, so we have to work to maximize our potential on one lap to make sure both cars do well on Saturday, “he says.

The Asturian, who was seventeenth in Barcelona on the 9th and achieved his best result with Alpine in Portugal, with an eighth place at the end of April, warns of the importance that “traffic management” will also have on the circuit of the Principality.

“It is a very challenging circuit and with the barriers on both sides throughout the lap it is a constant reminder that you cannot make a mistake. You have to focus a lot throughout the race. But Formula 1 drivers live for this and I enjoy it. that emotion with the sharp curves and the potholes, “says Fernando in statements released by Alpine.

His teammate, the French Esteban Ocon, is also excited to return to Monaco, “a special place”, as he said, where he has not run since 2018, just like Fernando Alonso.

“I think it will take a little time for us to get back up to speed and find the limits during practice. It is the most challenging circuit of the year for a driver. You have to be on it and have confidence in the car,” he says.