There is no possibility! Thalia refuses to do bioseries | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that singer Thalia, who is the wife of Tommy Mottola, has totally ruled out the possibility of creating a series about his life, something that many people expected, because it is something that is quite fashionable.

As you may remember, Thalía is preparing to be the host of the Latin Grammy that will pay tribute to women and their music, at which time she expressed her refusal to perform a bioseries.

And it is that despite the fact that many celebrities have shown interest in revealing various aspects of their personal and professional life in a TV series, Tommy Mottola’s wife has ruled out this possibility.

They have proposed to me for a long time … what was the first one? Juan Gabriel’s, right? Since that time, since Juan Gabriel they have been treating me, but no, there are little things that I do feel like sharing and others that I have not yet, later on, they are convincing me, “said the actress and singer.

On the other hand, the interpreter of “I don’t remember” was devastated by the accident that occurred on Line 12 of the metro in Mexico City, and sent her solidarity to the people affected by this tragedy.

This is how Thalía, who has a consolidated career as a singer, actress and businesswoman, and who in August will celebrate her 51 years of life, has no absolute interest in having a series of her life made, much less producing it herself.

Of course, this is for at least for now, because there is still a long way to go and in the future I may decide to say yes to this project.

Well, Thalía has even recognized that it is still too early to expose herself in front of her audience in this way, so that her followers within social networks and outside of them will have to wait perhaps several more years to see a bioseries of her.

On the other hand, the beautiful actress has just launched her new song Mojito, which is already heard on all platforms and her social networks, and will soon launch her respective video.

As you may recall, Thalía began her musical career in the early eighties when she was the vocalist of a children’s group called Din-Din, then in 1986 she joined the band Timbiriche, where she recorded three albums and left it three years later. .

In 1990 Thalía released her first solo album titled Thalía, and in the years 91 and 92 the following titled Mundo de cristal and Love, with which she achieved high sales in Mexico, the United States and other countries.

And it was at the beginning of the 90s when she made the Las Marías trilogy, made up of the telenovelas María Mercedes, María la del Barrio and Marimar, which established her as an actress in the world of melodramas.

It should be noted that Thalía has not made soap operas since 2000, however, she has always remained current in the world of music recording ballads, reggaeton lately and has made successful collaborations with artists such as Maluma and Becky G.

After Laura Zapata went through difficult and fearful moments a few weeks ago when her grandmother, Doña Eva Mange, found herself hospitalized for low sodium, which caused severe pain; now the actress faces the rumors that revolve around her image, as various media assure that Thalía is the one who supports her financially, something that has of course been denied by the actress herself.

And it is that before the defamations, the villain of the soap operas broke the silence and in an interview with the Hoy program she mentioned that she has never needed help from anyone and even joked about it that not even when she was married did she have the monetary support of her husband.