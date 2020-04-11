Jesaaelys Marie Ayala González never ceases to impress with her attractive photographs. Look at this one! It will leave you with a racing heart.

April 10, 2020

Jesaaelys Marie Ayala González, she has become famous in the entertainment world not so much for being the daughter of the reggaeton king Daddy Yankee but also for her striking photographs that she shares on her social networks, which manage to raise the temperature of anyone who looks at her.

Let’s remember that before being known on the networks for their eccentric and revealing images, Jesaaelys she was a simple woman, who had to battle hard to obtain an ideal figure.

Years ago, the 23-year-old weighed approximately 113 kilos, but with a lot of effort, dedication, and with the help of her father and icon of Puerto Rican music, she transformed into the beautiful woman she currently is.

Proud to have managed to have the ideal body, Jesaaelys He began to share his total transformation on his Instagram and today he has more than 846 thousand followers.

Her success has reached such a high that today she is the face of the “ColourPop Cosmetics” beauty products gang. Image that has allowed her to be a guide for makeup and beauty in networks, so that it is impossible for her publications to go unnoticed.

