There is no one like her … and there never will be. Trailer of the fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone’

A few weeks after its premiere, Netflix has published a first trailer of ‘Shadow and bone’ (Shadow and Bone), adaptation of the universe created by Leigh Bardugo known as Grishaverse. It is a fantasy drama in which we see the incredible powers of a young woman named Alina Starkov, who faces the forces and dangers that threaten all of humanity.

Developed by Oscar nominee Eric Heisserer (‘Arrival’), the series is set in a world ravaged by war in which the orphan and humble soldier Alina Starkov unleashes an extraordinary power that could be the key to freeing her country from the monstrous threat of Shadow Fold.

Alina commits all her knowledge to train as part of Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers. Struggling to master her powers while avoiding a group of criminals who pursue her, Alina discovers that allies and enemies could be the same people and that nothing in the luxurious world is what it seems.

The cast of the series is led by Jesse Mei Licomo Alina, accompanied by Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Simon Sears, Calahan Skogman, Zo Wanamaker, Kevin Eldon, Julian Kostov, Luke Pasqualino, Jasmine Blackborow, and Gabrielle Broos.

‘Shadow and Bone’ is a Netflix production for 21 Laps Entertainment, with Heisserer as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the series alongside author Leigh Bardugo, Shawn Levy of 21 Laps, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, Josh Barry, Pouya Shahbazian and Lee Toland Krieger, in turn director of the first two episodes of the series that will debut on April 23 on the streaming platform.

This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.Click here to see it on YouTube.