There is no one else … First trailer of ‘La abuela’ by Paco Plaza

Sony Pictures has released the first official trailer for ‘The grandmother‘, a suspense and horror film directed by Paco Plaza, responsible for'[REC]: Genesis’, ‘Vernica’ or ‘Who kills iron’, among others.

Produced by Apache Films, in association with Atresmedia Cine and Sony Pictures International Productions and with the participation of Atresmedia and Amazon Prime Video, the film has a script written by Carlos Vermut (‘Quien te cantar’) from an original idea by Paco Plaza himself.

The debutant Almudena Amor and the Brazilian actress Vera Valdez lead the cast of this production about Susana, a young woman who has to leave her life in Paris working as a model to return to Madrid because her grandmother Pilar has just suffered a stroke. Years ago, when Susana’s parents died, her grandmother raised her as her own daughter. Susana needs to find someone to take care of Pilar, but what should be only a few days with her grandmother, will end up turning into a terrifying nightmare.

‘The grandmother‘, which will be released in theaters in our country on October 22 after passing through the Sitges Festival; later on its passage through theaters, the film will be available exclusively on Prime Video.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.