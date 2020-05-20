Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, showed his resounding rejection of the Spanish wearing a mask on public roads as a method of preventing the coronavirus. “You shouldn’t wear a mask on the street, a completely irrational panic has been generated“, Assured the socialist minister on February 27 in the Telecinco news programs, presented by Pedro Piqueras.

«You don’t have to wear a mask on the street, you don’t have to wear a mask on the street. Whoever has to wear a mask will tell the health authorities. There has been a completely irrational panic, “said Salvador Illa then.

Three months later the BOE has published the order for the mandatory use of masks for the general population in closed spaces and on public roads. This decision contrasts significantly with that of the Minister of Health at the end of last February and a few weeks before the state of alarm was approved to try to slow down the advance of the coronavirus.

Salvador Illa himself has spread this new regulation on social networks, to further reflect the continuous fluctuations of his Government in this matter. “The widespread use of masks has been shown to be a barrier to transmission of the Covid-19 very effective when it is not possible to maintain the safety distance. Today, the BOE publishes the Order that regulates its use, “said the socialist minister in a message posted on his Twitter profile.

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, acknowledged at his last press conference in Moncloa that they did not recommend the use of face masks on the street because “they were hardly available throughout the European environment”. “At that time they were practically only produced in China,” added the epidemiologist.

Must usage

This Wednesday the BOE has published the last order of the Government to regulate the compulsory use of masks for all citizens in general in closed spaces and on public roads. This new rule takes effect this Thursday and children under six will be exempt.

The Sánchez Executive justifies the obligatory nature of the masks, recalling that the World Health Organization, on April 16, defined “the principles to be taken into account when considering the removal of the measures of unconfinement.” And that among the principles is “the need to minimize risks in places with high potential for contagion such as closed places and public places where there is a large concentration of people ».

“The evolution of the health crisis, which takes place in the context of the state of alarm, requires continual adaptation and implementation of the measures adopted to ensure efficiency in crisis management. In this framework, and given the high transmissibility of SARS-CoV2, it is necessary to issue an order to regulate the use of masks, establishing the cases and assumptions in which its use will be compulsory, without prejudice to the recommendations provided by the health authorities in the rest of cases, ”states the BOE.