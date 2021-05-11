There is no link between covid-19 vaccines and infertility

They will pay US $ 50 to those who are vaccinated against covid-19 0:23

(CNN) – It is a statement that is suddenly everywhere: “the covid-19 vaccine will make women infertile.”

“Not! You don’t know science! ” a woman posted on Twitter in response to naysayers. «The vaccine creates an immune response to the placenta and renders the woman sterile! They know it and this is the goal! It’s a global sterilization program. “

It turns out that this unfounded fear is not new, said vaccine expert and pediatrician Yvonne Maldonado, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford University School of Medicine, who is currently leading vaccine trials in children under 12 years of age. .

“Oh my God, people have been saying this about all vaccines for as long as I can remember,” said Dr. Maldonado, who also chairs the Committee on Infectious Diseases of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “There is no evidence that this vaccine affects development or fertility.”

Even those who don’t consider themselves anti-vaccines are expressing concern. As one woman shared on social media, “The protein that codes for the covid vaccine is similar to a protein in the placenta, so people are concerned that it may cause infertility.”

Parents also express concern, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers approving the covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 this week.

To clear things up, CNN reached out to Dr. Richard Beigi, who is part of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Working Group of Experts on Immunization, Infectious Diseases, and Public Health Preparedness.

The conversation has been edited slightly for clarity.

CNN: Some people are concerned that covid-19 vaccines may be associated with fertility problems for adult women and also for adolescents, when a vaccine is available for ages 12-15.

Dr. Richard Beigi: There has never been a vaccine that has been linked to infertility.

There is no clear scientific reason to think that the new vaccine would cause fertility problems in adults. Likewise, there is no scientific reason to believe that it would cause fertility problems in adolescent girls. Those are the facts, regardless of the age of the person.

It’s a new mRNA vaccine technology that is used in the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, so I can theoretically understand how that would be puzzling to some people. But I think the more information we get, the more it shows that these new technologies are extremely effective. And in terms of vaccines, they are quite safe.

Pregnancy is now clearly considered a high-risk category for COVID-19 infection, as well as other respiratory infections such as influenza.

One has to weigh the risk of getting an infection versus the risk of taking the vaccine, and in my opinion, these theoretical risks of the vaccine are getting weaker and weaker as we get more data.

CNN: Often times, people mention the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, which shows five examples of pregnancies related to premature separation of the placenta that occurred in the same time frame as a COVID-19 vaccine. 19.

Beigi: VAERS is basically a system where you report anything that happens to you after a vaccination. Like getting the flu after a flu shot, these events were most likely already occurring when the women received the shots, and then became clinically recognized after the shot was given.

There is no reason to believe that any of these stories are related to the vaccine or caused by the vaccine.

If you read these reports in isolation, you could be very scared. But these VAERS reports are not causal, they are just coincidence. This is how we know.

Pregnant women were not part of the original clinical trials, but this year more than 100,000 pregnant women have received one of the vaccines, primarily the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines, but some women have also received the J&J vaccine.

We know this because 106,000 women who received the vaccine and enrolled in the government’s v-safe program said they were pregnant. Nearly 5,000 of them are being closely monitored through the CDC’s Pregnancy Vaccine Registry.

Sometimes pregnancies end in miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, or detachment, and we know it. That is why we are looking at larger groups of pregnant women who have received the vaccine and comparing them to what we already know happens to pregnant women, and at what rates, before we had these vaccines.

As the data comes out, what we are now seeing in these thousands of women who took the vaccine is that the results of their pregnancies are no different than the population of pregnant women who did not receive one of the vaccines.

This is very powerful because it shows no sign of a major problem and continues to validate what we thought was that there is no theoretical reason to believe that these vaccines would be harmful.

CNN: Some people have posted concerns that the spike protein from the new coronavirus binds to similar receptors in the placenta and causes infertility.

Beigi: I fully understand that if people read a comment like that they could get nervous. That’s okay, we respect it, and that’s why we talk to our patients about their concerns and advise them.

The clinical data that continues to emerge does not validate that problem as a concern. And that adds to the fact that, scientifically, it doesn’t make sense.

The placenta forms after conception; it actually comes from the baby’s tissue. So by definition, if you have formed a placenta, you are pregnant, you are not infertile.

It’s a new vaccine, it’s a scary disease, and people read these things online, which is very understandable. I think hearing that thousands of pregnant women have taken this vaccine and there are no signs of problems, I hope for some people with concerns, that is reassuring.

CNN: Many parents have said online that ‘it’s one thing for me as an adult to go out and get an injection in my arm, but when I think about taking my son, that’s another set of fears. I have to be very sure that there is nothing in any of these vaccines that could harm my son’s future. What is your message to these parents?

Beigi: I fully understand that you worry too much about your son’s future. I have two teenagers. And I will certainly vaccinate my two teenagers when the vaccine becomes available in my area.

My message to parents is this: You must weigh the risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection versus the safety of vaccines.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would not authorize a vaccine for adolescents if there were significant signs of problems. There was absolutely no reason to think that there would be new problems in this age group.