‘There is no investigation against Florencia Serranía on Line 12’: Sheinbaum

MEXICO CITY.- The CDMX head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, ruled out that there is an investigation against the former director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía, for the collapse on line 12.

He argued that so far neither the Attorney General’s Office nor the Capital Comptroller’s Office have initiated investigations in this regard.

There is no investigation and that is important, as the opinions have said, essentially we are talking about a structural failure and the following opinions will be followed by the DNV company and the technical team, so there is no investigation in this regard to the director”.

Thanks support to Morena militants

The official assured that she remains focused on the issues of Mexico City for the moment, after having received support with shouts of “President” by some militants of the Morena party during an event in the National Auditorium.

He reiterated that the most important thing is to attend the vaccination day for covid-19 and other essential programs for the population.

No, we are focused on the city, more so now that we continue with the issue of COVID and the priority programs that we are going to strengthen over the next three years in Mexico City, so full concentration as head of government of Mexico City; I thank you, but for the moment my objective, my obligation and my responsibility is the service in Mexico City, “he said.

He rejected that there has been an under-exercise in the maintenance of the Metro, although he did acknowledge that there was less budget in 2020 due to the pandemic.

