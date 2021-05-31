There is no evil. Spanish trailer of ‘La vida de los dems’, a film by Mohammad Rasoulof

BTEAM Pictures presents the Spanish trailer for ‘The lives of others‘, winner of the Golden Bear, the Ecumenical Jury Prize and the Guild Film Prize at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival.

The well-known Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, pending sentence for showing the repression of his Government through his films, presents us with four stories of daily life in Iran where the death penalty affects not only the convicted but also the lives of those who are convicted. others. A powerful journey defined by the paradoxes of the Iranian people.

The film, which also obtained the Special Mention of the Jury in the last edition of the Valladolid International Film Week, will hit Spanish cinemas on June 25.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

