The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it is unknown whether the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus acts differently when temperatures change according to the seasons of the year and, therefore, it should not be compared with the way that the flu virus works.

“To be clear, we have no data so far indicating that the virus can act more aggressively or be better or not transmitted” in the winter, WHO Director of Health Emergencies Mike Ryan said when asked about the risk additional that would mean for South America its entry to winter.

“We do not know how the virus will act in the future,” he insisted against the hope in Europe and the United States that the warm temperatures of the summer that is about to begin could mean a natural decline in the contagion.

The opposite concern has arisen in Latin America, where winter raises fears of increased virulence and the ability to spread the coronavirus.

In both cases, this new pathogen is compared with seasonal influenza, a disease associated with winter and with which it has several symptoms in common.

The coronavirus, causing the COVID-19 disease, has infected 7.14 million people and killed 408,000, according to the latest WHO data.

“We know that we are entering the flu season cycle in the southern hemisphere, but we do not know how the coronavirus will behave,” Ryan insisted.

He recalled that not in the entire southern hemisphere, influenza behaves in the same way, since in countries such as Australia, Chile, Argentina and South Africa, a flu season more clearly associated with cold is observed.

On the other hand – he added – in the countries located in the equatorial region, “the behavior of the flu is not as predictable and tends to persist throughout the year.”

Randy Serrano has the information.

Ryan insisted that the heat should not be relied on to drive the virus away from Europe: “Many people would say that in the summer the virus is less transmissible because people are more outdoors, but others would say that people tend to look for closed places with air conditioning from the heat. “

The WHO has pointed out that the coronavirus tends to circulate better in closed spaces, where it has recommended that everyone should use masks (preferably cloth) if they cannot maintain the recommended distance of two meters from others.

On the other hand, the doctor and infectious disease expert detracted from the credibility of a study by the Harvard Medical School that the coronavirus has been circulating in Wuhan (where it is believed to have originated) since last August.

The study is based on the analysis of satellite images that show a greater influx of cars around the main hospital of that Chinese city during that month.

“It’s important not to do too much speculation” about it because there is no evidence in itself to show the study’s conclusion, Ryan said.