The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, the 24th, that it still there is not enough scientific evidence to claim that people who have recovered from the new coronavirus are immune to the disease.

WHO logo at Geneva headquarters 02/02/2020 REUTERS / Denis Balibouse

Photo: .

The communiqué refers especially to government officials who have defended the creation of a “immunity passport” or “zero risk certificate” so that ex-recovered patients are excluded from mobility restriction measures during the AIDS pandemic Covid-19. This measure has already been cited by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes as a way of resuming non-essential activities in places that have adopted measures of social isolation.

“People who assume they are immune to a second infection because they received a positive test result can ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates can therefore increase the risks of continued transmission,” says the organization.

The agency points out that the development of immunity against a disease through a natural infection is a multi-step process, which usually takes one to two weeks. She ponders, however, that by April 24, no study concluded that the presence of antibodies confers immunity to the new coronavirus in humans.

“WHO continues to review the evidence of antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection (covid-19 virus). Most of these studies show that people who have recovered from the infection have antibodies to the virus,” the statement said. . “However, some of these people have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, suggesting that cellular immunity may also be critical for recovery.”

“Laboratory tests that detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in people, including rapid immunodiagnostic tests, need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability,” points out the WHO.

“Inaccurate immuno-diagnostic tests can falsely categorize people in two ways. The first is that they can falsely label people who have been infected as negative and the second is that people who have not been infected are falsely labeled as positive. Both the errors have serious consequences and will affect control efforts. ”

The WHO also emphasizes that the tests need to distinguish SARS-CoV-2 from the other six known human coronaviruses (of which, four cause the common cold and have wide circulation worldwide, while the other two cause Respiratory Syndrome in the Middle East and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). “People infected with any of these viruses can produce antibodies that cross-react with antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The organization also claims to support initiatives by several countries to test antibodies to the new coronavirus in the population, for helping to understand the extent of the pandemic and the risk factors associated with the disease, but makes a reservation: “These studies will provide data on the percentage of people with detectable covid-19 antibodies, but most were not designed to determine whether those people are immune to secondary infections. ”

‘It’s not a little cold’: what the cured of the coronavirus say

.