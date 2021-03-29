There is no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots.

WHO and EMA: AstraZeneca vaccine application is safe 5:49

(CNN) – Currently available data does not indicate that recently reported blood clots after administration of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine are connected to the vaccine, the World Organization’s Global Advisory Commission on Vaccine Safety said on Friday. Health.

The commission concluded that the data “do not suggest any general increase in clotting conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism after the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The commission noted that people naturally develop blood clots and that covid-19 infection can cause them as well. He said that the observed rates of these events have actually been lower than expected. Just because someone has a blood clot and was also recently vaccinated does not mean that the vaccine caused the clot, the commission said.

“A causal relationship between these rare events has not been established so far,” the commission concluded.

This WHO team says it will continue to review vaccination data and update the guide as needed. He said that health authorities must continue to closely monitor these processes.