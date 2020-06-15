Kyrie irving He appealed to his fellow NBA players not to resume the NBA as a sign of support for the social movements that are taking place in the United States after the murder of George Floyd.

In Los Angeles Lakers, two heavyweights like Dwight Howard (who supports Irving) and Lebron James (who believes that you can support the Black Lives Matter and play at the same time) think differently. That is why, from within the locker room of the purple and gold team they have wanted to launch a message of unity. They wanted to make it clear that, despite different opinions, they are together:

« There is no division. We are working on how we are going to solve this as a league and as a team. »