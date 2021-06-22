There is no Disney agreement to integrate El Chavo del 8

The producer and director Roberto Gomez Fernandez He said he was surprised by the note indicating that Disney was in negotiations to “acquire the rights and be able to broadcast El Chavo on Disney Plus,” according to what appeared on the Twitter account @mydisneylatino.

There’s nothing, ”said Roberto Gómez Fernández. I was surprised by the note because it also looked very formal. “

Gómez Fernandez reiterated in an interview with Formula Radio that there was nothing that “had to do with the retransmission of the original series, or with future productions … not for now, but really, there is nothing on the table.”

What throws version of Disney Latin America about “the possible production of a new series based on this Mexican classic that this time would star real children.”

LAST MOMENT | Disney is in negotiations to acquire the rights to broadcast #ElChavo on #DisneyPlus. There is also talk of the possible production of a new series based on this Mexican classic that this time would star real children. pic.twitter.com/SST0pvynnJ – Disney Latin America (@mydisneylatino) June 19, 2021

When questioned about the advances of the comic under the production of Gomez FernandezHe replied: “Yes. We had to stop the animated series for obvious reasons… we had to stop. We are restarting work in that sense ”.

Once finished, the partners will be in charge of finding the option for dissemination. “What happens commercially they guide me and tell me where.”

When touching the subject of the biographical series on Chespirito, he commented “long meetings are required in this that has to do with research and development, of what we tell the bible, which is all this information that is the basis for developing stories, scripts, we are taking up, let’s say, now that we can start to meet again some, still very carefully, but well, very well ”.

He said that the project is being developed with his family and “it is complicated because there are certain things that we want to tell, that the family wants to tell and we must be very careful, that all those involved dominate the case and the issues.”

Regarding his relationship with Florinda Meza, he mentioned that “he has a good relationship and in case there are differences, they are things that can be discussed.”

