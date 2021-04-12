“There is no difference in terms of efficacy if a cosmetic contains the natural label or not”

Raquel Marcos has a doctorate in Chemistry and is trained in dermocosmetics. In 2005 she launched her blog Ciencia y Cosmética, and is currently very active on twitter. His goal? The popular science that he is so passionate about. Much of his knowledge has been poured into his book Beauty with Science.

There are very few books that try to clearly explain cosmetics and everything around them, why did you dare to write this book?

It is true that we have many supports to understand how the skin works, where certain ingredients such as vitamin C or retinoids are mentioned, but the science and technology that exists in the cosmetic itself, how they work or what a manufacturer has to do is not usually explained to put it on the market. Hence my idea to spread a little more about this industry from a more scientific perspective but adapted to all audiences.

Who is Beauty with Science written for?

‘Beauty with science’

March 2021. Martínez Roca Editions. 192 pages. Recommended retail price 17 euros

Author: Raquel Marcos Esteban (Madrid, 1986). He studied Chemistry in Madrid and did a doctorate in Nanomaterials at the University of Düsseldorf (Germany).

For anyone who wants to understand how the cosmetic industry works. Not only for people who are passionate about the world of cosmetics, but also for those curious about this industry and to understand the science of many chemical processes, such as hair coloring.

What doubts will this book solve for those who read it?

The most important question is to make the reader understand that cosmetic products in the European Union are safe. That we should not be afraid when choosing a shampoo where the label “without parabens” or “without paraffins” does not appear. Putting these myths in context will give a different and scientific view. The book will resolve doubts about the effectiveness of certain cosmetic ingredients, the importance of sun protection and how it works, the chemistry after chemical treatments and, finally, something about the fillers of aesthetic medicine, what they are and how they degrade a once injected.

What is the most frequent question you get on social media about cosmetics?

There are many. Perhaps the most common refer to the use of sun protection. How we should use it, how much is necessary and why it must be reapplied. All of them resolved in the book.

In Beauty with Science you talk about honesty in the world of cosmetics, do you think that most of the products are honest or sin if they are not?

The vast majority of cosmetic products on the market comply with these European recommendations, but it is true that there are new emerging firms that use less clean strategies to quickly gain a foothold in consumer toiletry bags. Along with this, the promotion through social networks becomes even more aggressive, where the consumer, sometimes, takes dishonest messages as truthful, thus arising myths and fears of certain ingredients.

“What damages the skin is not the use of hydroalcoholic gel, but its use repeatedly. It is advisable to always use soap and water when possible”

The hydroalcoholic gels that we use so much today, do they damage the skin?

What damages the skin is not the use of hydroalcoholic gel, but its use repeatedly. It is advisable to always use soap and water when possible, and apply emollient creams a couple of times a day.

In social networks, I have seen in a publication that you have to wear sunscreen because computer light can damage the skin, is this true?

At the moment, the light emitted by the screens does not have so much power and frequency as to worry us when we are at the computer or watching television, although it is true that it will depend on the phototype. People with dark skin (phototypes IV-VII) tend to have more pronounced hyperpigmentation. However, it should be noted that this is usually observed by the effect of blue light from sunlight, from the sun. As with ultraviolet radiation.

What do you think about the hoaxes around cosmetics? Is Beauty with Science a good reference book to go to when in doubt?

Many hoaxes have been created by the users themselves based on home remedies, or on weak statements. At this point, Beauty with Science puts in context many of them explained according to published scientific evidence.

Now that “natural” cosmetics are very much in vogue, what dangers can there be to making natural creams at home?

Cosmetics are mixtures of chemical substances, and although it is true that many mixtures may not give you a problem, it is the ignorance of this that is most dangerous. A person without the corresponding training may not understand why certain ingredients cannot be mixed, or why soda residues can be dangerous if the mixture is not done well in the soap.

Are natural cosmetics really better?

It depends on what is best for each consumer. Generally speaking, it is the same as conventional cosmetics. There is no difference in terms of efficacy if a cosmetic contains the natural label or not.

Do you think that learning about cosmetics is a pending issue?

Not exactly, I think the important thing is to inform yourself correctly. In cosmetics there is a lot of information on the Internet that can make the consumer end up reading a tabloid with unscientific statements.

How would you like readers to approach your book?

Beauty with Science is a book to learn, which includes science camouflaged in skin care and the study of cosmetics.

What message would you like readers to keep after reading Beauty with Science?

That you have to be more objective and have critical thinking when analyzing and believing slogans and promises resulting from cosmetic marketing. Many times it is not misleading, but other times your goal is either to overpromise or to instill insecurity when it comes to your purchase.