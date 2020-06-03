Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said on Wednesday that there is no democracy without a strong judiciary and that, despite all sorts of problems, he has been showing independence and pride.

“There is no democracy without a strong Judiciary and there is no strong Judiciary without an independent, proud and secure judge. A secure judge needs the support of an institutionally strong association, and that is what Ajufe is,” said Moraes, in a virtual ceremony inaugurated by the new board of the Association of Federal Judges.

The STF minister – sworn in as chairman also as effective minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) – has been the target of criticism by President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies for decisions, among others, regarding the STF fake news investigation , of which Moraes is the rapporteur.

Last week, the Federal Police conducted searches and apprehensions against Bolsonaro supporters as determined by the STF minister in this investigation.

At the beginning of the quick speech, Moraes said that he would like to highlight the “indispensability” of the Judiciary in the Rule of Law. He stressed that the Judiciary has been demonstrating “independence and pride with all sorts of problems”, citing the fact of having to face false news that has always surrounded the Brazilian Judiciary.

Moraes took advantage of the ceremony to show solidarity with the families of the more than 30 thousand people who died in Brazil due to Covid-19. He cited that it is known that underreporting in the country is “very large” and pointed out that Justice and the Judiciary have been helping those who need it most in the pandemic.

The new president of Ajufe, Eduardo André Brandão, and other board members took office for a two-year term.

