There is no chip for so much device … nor the possibility of making it quickly

The lack of semiconductors has forced the production of technology and automotive companies to paralyze

Experts predict that the bottleneck, aggravated by the pandemic, will remain in the near future

Semiconductor chips are in most of the electronic devices that surround us on a daily basisFrom smartphones to computers, through the refrigerator, surveillance cameras, voice assistants and also, yes, cars. They are essential in the military, health, and aeronautical industries … And so on, almost to infinity.

Despite this enormous dependence on almost all sectors, which has led them to be considered as the ‘oil of the 21st century’, its manufacture is practically concentrated in only two countries: Taiwan, which is the world’s major producer, and South Korea. “In these countries, there is between 50% and 60% of the world’s chip production, but if we talk about the most advanced, high-tech, Taiwan accounts for 85%,” he explains. Esteve Almirall, professor in the Department of Operations, Innovation and Data Sciences at ESADE.

Not only that, the global market giant, the Taiwanese company TSMC, is responsible for producing 30% of all the world’s chips and is practically the only one that works with the most cutting-edge.

Fired demand

The demand for these tiny products made with silicon wafers has not stopped growing in recent years with technological advances with the development of artificial intelligence, the implementation of 5G … But the pandemic has led to an even greater increase because it has fueled telecommuting and the explosion in sales of consumer electronics products. If the situation was already complicated, there has been a turn of the screw that has particularly affected car companies.

“When factories were paralyzed with the pandemic, carmakers cut their future purchases of chips”Almirall explains. “At the same time, the sensor market was exploding; highly evolved chips that use devices such as Alexa or Google Home, and whose manufacturers have filled the gap in car orders. When the car companies wanted to put their purchase orders back, they were occupied by other companies… So there is no choice but to wait. There is no way to make more chips, because the manufacturers are maxed out”.

And for this reason the automotive industry has had to put the brakes on its production.

Why can’t more chips be made?

If the increase in demand is more than evident (those responsible for the leader TSMC calculated that this year the semiconductor industry would grow by 16%), why can’t supply also be adjusted?

“There is nothing more complicated than making chips. It is the most sophisticated industry on the planet”, Says the expert. “The production of these systems is quite inelastic… The factories operate at maximum capacity, their start-up requires huge investments, of billions of dollars, calculated in the long term and it cannot be decided to increase the production capacity by 20% two years ”, he explains, also pointing to the rapid evolution of technology.

“The production is protected under industrial secrecy and requires a very, very high level of experimentation and applied research. Even the main Chinese producer, SMC is five to ten years behind the Taiwanese leader’s level of production despite the millionaire investments they have made ”compares Almirall.

These difficulties in stepping on the accelerator in the manufacture of chips are what have caused the currently existing bottleneck and that according to experts will be maintained in the near future.

High dependence on producers

The history of Taiwan’s leadership in this market dates back to the 1980s. At that time the foundations of a long-range industrial policy were laid with the development of this type of companies specialized in the manufacture and not in the design of these chips. Very advanced applied research parks were created that were the foundation of the base of this very competitive industry that caused the United States and Europe to lose that race.

Today the two powers, which together account for just 18% of the world’s chip manufacturing capacity, are trying to get back on the bandwagon to reduce its high dependence on the Asian leader, a country, in addition, in the permanent objective of the Government of China. This situation of geopolitical tension (The Economist came to describe Taiwan as “the most dangerous place on the planet”) adds even more concern about the current dependence of the world on the semiconductor giant.

It is in this context that the Biden Administration’s plan to increase federal funding for the semiconductor industry is understood. In addition, commitment made last year by TSMC to build a plant in Arizona (to which it seems that more could join), is also added the announcement last March by Intel, the American semiconductor manufacturing company, to invest more than 20,000 million dollars to build two new plants and increase its production capacity.

Also the European Union tries to find a way to find a solution to the lack of chips and for this, it has begun to negotiate with these same companies the possibility of setting up a factory on EU soil.

“It would be important for Europe to start developing these capabilities, because it is going to take ten years to get somewhere. Making vaccines is fast, but making chips is not. We don’t have this technology, ”Almirall analyzes.

And he warns that the huge economic investments would allow the process to start to reduce dependence on chips manufactured in Asia, but not accelerate it. “It would be about doing something like an ‘Airbus of chips’ in Europe, something that would require a lot of money. In Europe there is a lot of talk about technological sovereignty, but we have to be aware that there is a long journey in the desert in front. Until a company learns to make this type of technology, many years will pass ”.