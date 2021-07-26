There is no certainty that the spending law incorporates an avenue for migrant citizenship, Biden said.

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA) Joe Biden on Sunday expressed doubts that a path to citizenship for the undocumented in the country can be approved as part of the 3.5 trillion dollar social spending law that Congress is processing.

“There has to be a path to citizenship. What remains to be seen is whether he can be a part“of the spending law, Biden said in statements to the press when he returned to the White House in Wilmington (Delaware), where he spent the weekend.

Democrats proposed a law of $ 3.5 trillion social spending. Included in the package were provisions to open a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

Among them are the “dreamers”, young people who came to the country as children. Likewise, there are millions of undocumented people who have been considered essential workers during the pandemic and the beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The urgency to act in that direction increased in the middle of this month. A Texas judge ordered to suspend the processing of new applications for protection under the Deferred Action program (DACA). The program was created in 2012 and now protects some 650,000 “dreamers” from deportation.

Given the inaction of Congress on immigration matters in recent decades, Democrats want to include a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in their social spending law. They hope to pass it without a vote from the Republican opposition.

Reconciliation

However, Biden already warned this week that it will be up to the Senate’s legal adviser – who interprets the rules of the Upper House – to determine whether or not it is feasible to include immigration measures in a spending package approved by a special channel.

“That is for the Senate legal adviser to decide, not Joe Biden.“, said the president in statements to the press last Monday.

Democrats plan to pass the spending package through a legislative formula known as reconciliation. This allows a bill to be carried out with a simple majority of 51 votes, without having to count the 60 that are normally needed.

The formula would allow Democrats, who have a tiny majority in the Senate, to pass that measure alone. However, to achieve this, they would need to unite the more moderate wing of the party and the progressive flank.

While, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate continued negotiating this Sunday to try to have a final version of their infrastructure bill ready by Monday. The plan foresees an investment of about 1.2 trillion dollars over 8 years.

Republican Senator Rob Portman, who is leading bipartisan negotiations on that bill, told ABC television that the talks were “90% complete.” There were still disagreements about how much money should be spent on public transportation.