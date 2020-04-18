World Health Organization says it is not possible to guarantee that the presence of antibodies against Sars-Cov-2 provides protection to prevent further infections. Doubt calls into question group immunity strategy. This week, reports from South Korea that patients who were considered cured of the new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) tested positive again rekindled doubts about the immunity of infected people who cure covid-19. The World Health Organization recognized on Friday (17) that there is still no clear answer to this question.

According to the WHO, it is not possible to say with certainty that the presence of antibodies against the new coronavirus provides complete protection against a second infection. “We don’t know,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of the organization’s emergency program. “We hope that this protection will occur for a reasonable period, but we can only draw conclusions from the knowledge about other viruses of this type, and even with it our data is limited”.

For Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), caused by a similar type of coronavirus, which emerged in 2003, researchers found that cured patients remain protected from a new infection for about three years, on average.

Despite the lack of certainty, the cases recorded in South Korea did not necessarily buy a new infection. Researchers say there are other explanations for this resurgence of the virus. Most likely, the new coronavirus has not completely disappeared from the patient’s body and remains dormant, as in chronic infections such as herpes. Another possibility is that the tests have resulted in “false negatives”.

According to Maria Van Kerhove, technical leader of the WHO emergency program, it is necessary to better understand at the moment how the antibody’s response in terms of immunity works. This understanding is fundamental to the development of policies to respond to the pandemic.

“We are at the stage of asking if anyone who has overcome covid-19 is really protected,” said the chairman of France’s scientific advisory board, Jean-François Delfraissy.

This doubt calls into question the group’s immunity strategy, when part of the population is exposed to a certain type of virus, thus creating a broad immunity that hinders the spread of the pathogen. In this way, the virus would tend to disappear on its own. Experts argue that the only real solution to the pandemic at the moment would be a vaccine.

