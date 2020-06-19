According to preliminary reports, hackers were posing as reputable US companies offering jobs.

Through LinkedIn they passed an apparently harmless PDF with working conditions, which downloaded malware

This system placed a timer on the machine to compromise sensitive information from the victim organization

Exposure to malicious software is among the major problems that arise with increased use of technology tools. These programs have become more sophisticated over the years. While having a good cybersecurity program to avoid incidents was more than enough before, now anyone can be the victim of an attack. At the same time, it can come from even the most unexpected channels. For example, through LinkedIn.

The introduction is no accident. According to Threat Post, a few days ago, a computer security threat began to be disclosed that is affecting several accounts on LinkedIn. But the victims are not just any random user. The malware campaign was specifically targeting employees and executives related to various government military and aerospace institutions. The objective of the attacks was the theft of information.

All the victims were concentrated in the European zone and the Middle East. It appears that this cyber attack campaign used a combined method to steal information. Through LinkedIn, using social engineering and phishing, malware was planted on the victims’ computers. Then, the software was in charge of extracting crucial data about the institutions and compromising organizational mail. All this under the guise of a simple job offer.

Again LinkedIn under a cybersecurity scandal

It should be noted that it is not the first time that this social platform is used to violate the computer security of large companies or institutions. A year ago, foreign nations connected with United States (US) government agents using profiles created, in part, with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The same Microsoft, owner of the platform, was previously in the eye of the hurricane. In November, it confirmed that 80,000 PCs were attacked by a virus.

In this sense, LinkedIn is starting to develop a very dangerous reputation within the professional sector. Due to the very nature of the platform, the company is more vulnerable to this type of attack, especially from large malicious groups and institutions in other countries. Thus, it would be necessary for you to improve your profile verification systems. And perhaps more importantly, it regulates how potentially dangerous files circulate.

On the other hand, it would be an exaggeration to throw all the blame on LinkedIn. The victims of this computer security incident made a number of mistakes when it comes to good internet protection. Especially considering that they work in high-caliber institutions such as the Army and aerospace agencies. So it is not only a lesson on the state of cybersecurity in networks. It is a criticism of how much weight is usually given to the subject.

A constant cybersecurity threat

It must also be accepted that LinkedIn is not the only high-caliber brand to have been embroiled in a computer security scandal. For example, it is estimated that in Mexico less than 24 percent of companies are prepared to deal with a cyber attack. Last week, Nintendo confirmed that a recent account hack affected more than 300,000 users. Even a simple trick on WhatsApp could « kill » the app with a single message.

While incidents like those of LinkedIn and company are troubling, there are other more significant fears that are on the minds of cybersecurity experts. According to Software One, Internet of Things systems are quite vulnerable due to their infrastructure. In Forbes data, there is a constant and dangerous lack of computer security experts. And the University of San Diego points out that ransomware and phishing will remain a challenge.

