There is going to be a sequel to Blacula that is going to be set in modern times

MGM has made an even more surprising revelation than the fact that Amazon was going to buy from this studio. Through Variety they have announced that a sequel to Blacula – 48% (1972) and of Scream Blacula Scream (1973). Both classic Blaxploitation films that opened the door for a series of horror films of this genre as it was Blackenstein, Dr. Black, Mr. Hyde, Y Abby.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

For those who are not familiar with this classic horror film from the seventies, here is the synopsis:

Blacula is a former African prince who was cursed by Dracula, after he refused to end slavery. Blacula is buried and then 200 years later ready to avenge the death of his ancestors and all the people responsible for robbing his people of their jobs, their culture and their heritage by appropriating them for profit.

The new film will bring the action to the present and specifically to a metropolitan city after the coronavirus pandemic. Deon Taylor will direct the project, which will have a script co-written by Micah ranum. The production company will be Roxanne Avent Taylor.

Do not miss: Adult Swim Releases First Teaser For Uzumaki, TV Adaptation Of Junji Ito’s Horror Manga

Deon Taylor gave a statement in which he said the following about this exciting project:

It can be argued that Blacula is one of the most prestigious black franchises and very important to our culture because it spawned a lot of blaxploitation horror tapes, which changed the way our people were perceived on the big screen. Growing up in Gary, Indiana, I loved seeing Blacula and was very proud that William Marshall [el actor que interpretó a ese vampiro] He was also a native of Gary. It blows my mind that this franchise has never had the energy or been as cherished as other genre films have been over the years, but this reboot is going to change all of that. Thanks to Aaron, Brenda and the Bron team as well as everyone at MGM for joining us on this adventure. We promise to breathe new life into the iconic Blacula that will resonate with audiences throughout the world.

The producer on Bron’s side is going to be Aaron L. Gilbert, who also had something to say about this new tape:

I’m excited to collaborate with Deon, Roxanne and the Hidden Empire team, all are forces that have proven to be reckoned with, in Blacula. It is my hope that our new version of the cinema will open the dialogue between us.

It is good to see that a cult film is going to be given new life that has the ability to reflect on issues that are still as relevant today as when the film was released in the seventies. As Black Panther proved – 90%, the idea of ​​a villain actually fighting to get revenge for the injustices done to his people is something that people today can perfectly connect with. It’s the kind of tapes that are really lacking these days. Hopefully the first part is going to give it the attention it deserves, which although it is a cult film, it is not as well known as it should be among horror-loving moviegoers, in particular, and the seventh art, in general.

Speaking of Black panther, Michael B. Jordan recently reacted to the new title of the sequel:

Well. Amazing. I like that. Marvel does a great and magnificent job and their characters are spectacular. We all grieve for the loss of Chadwick. I know it wasn’t easy for them to figure out a way to move on. So I think it’s really amazing that they’ve chosen a title and came up with a story. If anyone could come up with something, it was Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige

Keep reading: Rita Moreno defends Lin-Manuel Miranda from criticism for lack of Afro-Latinos in El Barrio