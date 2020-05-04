United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday there was “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in China.

Miami World /Afp

“There is enormous evidence that this is where it started,” ABC said “This Week.”

But while highly critical of China’s handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he believed the virus had been intentionally released.

President Donald Trump has increasingly criticized China’s role in the pandemic, which has infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 worldwide.

He insisted that Beijing recklessly withheld important information about the outbreak and demanded that he be held “responsible.”

News reports say Trump has commissioned US spies. USA Let them find out more about the virus’s origins, originally attributed to a Wuhan market that sells exotic animals like bats, but is now believed to be from a nearby virus research lab.

Pompeo, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told ABC that he agreed with a statement Thursday by the US intelligence community that he agreed “with the broad scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not neither man-made nor genetically modified. ” “

But he went beyond Trump, citing “significant” and “enormous” evidence that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan.

“I think everyone can see now, remember, China has a history of infecting the world and running substandard laboratories,” said Pompeo.

He said that China’s first efforts to minimize the coronavirus amounted to “a classic communist disinformation effort. That created enormous risk. “

“President Trump is very clear: We will hold those responsible accountable.”