there is beauty in human misery

Each of the characters in Welcome to Utmark could be anywhere in the world. New York, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Madrid, or northern Norway. But that detail, the location, makes them attractive because it is not very common to know about Scandinavians; much less if they are in a town of the Sami community forgotten by God.

That is why the pimp, the alcoholic, the service lady or the teacher in this HBO (Europe) series have a particular charm: they allow you to share a piece of culture. Like all fiction, Welcome to Utmark should not be understood as an anthropological or social essay on these inhabitants. But it throws ideas along those lines. It is then that the harshness of personalities, their relationship with nature or the way of understanding love has a context on which to interpret.

Help the work of the Danish screenwriter Kim Fupz Aakeson and the Icelandic director Dagur kari. They lead a production team that offers a visual and sound experience that is very pleasing to the senses, faithful to the HBO tradition; especially, through the photography of Andreas Johannessen. Thus, they gave shape to a plot that finds in humor a counterweight to such coldness. Welcome to Utmark is like several of its landscapes, harsh and beautiful.

‘Welcome to Utmark’:

between tension and humor

Finn, played by actor Tobias Santelmann. Photograph from HBO.

There are some sequences and atmospheres that are reminiscent, through photography and aesthetics, of True Detective. The series is far from that HBO classic and cannot be considered a cop. But winks, especially during open shots in favor of the scenery and breaks, are appreciated. That allows us to estimate how far Utmark is from much of what is known. The building-free skyline makes it easy to focus on the human condition.

Aakeson explained in Variety that he was inspired by productions like Fargo and Twin Peaks to build his story. One of the challenges of Welcome to Utmark was the balance of the storytelling. At first it was thought of as a movie and then it turned into this HBO series: “Tone is always a dangerous thing to balance because humor can devour seriousness and vice versa,” he said. These factors are exploited through strange and striking characters, with the allegory of the wolf and the sheep as a constant: who is devouring whom?

Thus, it could be explained that when a volunteer teacher arrives at the house where she will stay in Utmark, she is greeted by a funeral home manager sleeping inside the hearse. Or the story of that man who, in a moment of deep loneliness, asks one of his prostitutes to dress as his dead wife to accompany him. What is done with the silence of the others?

Welcome to Utmark is a tragic drama, full of tension and laughter, in which various themes are addressed – such as the racism, the homophobia, the human trafficking, the gender violence, the glass roof on women – on a small scale through 8 chapters.

The illusion of childhood

Marin and Bilzi, played by Alma Günther and Stig Henrik Hoff. Photograph from HBO.

Marin (Alma Günther) is the only sane person in Welcome to Utmark. She is a girl, daughter of Siri (Marie blokhus) and Finn (Tobias Santelmann) that is in constant pulse with its environment. The adult’s relationship with her, especially with her father and stepfather Bilzi (Stig henrik hoff) –Who at times are more childish than the girl–, is based on the fact that both teach her how to shoot with a rifle.

Only in those moments is something like a father-daughter relationship recognized. In others, like when the teacher asks her about what a utopia is and she answers that marriage is one, it shows how the harshness of her environment influences her thinking. Still, the show’s message is clear: Marin, a girl, represents the critical and common sense that no one else has. As if that could only be preserved during childhood.

Welcome to Utmark is so human that it can be uncomfortable and, in turn, comforting. For this reason, lines like that of Bilzi’s mother are a bit of heat amid so cold: “I can’t breathe, I can’t eat, I can’t shit. Beyond that, I’m fine. “

