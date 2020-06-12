This week, with the death of 14 people in Guerrero, there are already 189 deaths from May to June 10 in eight states of the country due to an increase in the consumption of adulterated beverages, as a result of the suspension in the production and distribution of beer in Mexico during April and May due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the application of dry law in some states and municipalities.

The situation caused legal producers of alcoholic beverages to suffer a 34-50 percent drop in their annual sales from April to May.

“These products always existed, although they were not a great risk to formal businesses; however, now the problem is worsening because we have restricted sales hours in some states, in other dry laws, which combined with the lack of beer became a problem, “warned Iñaki Landaburu, president of the National Association of Wholesale Grocers. (ANAM).

He added that between April and May his associates reported reductions of 34 and 50 percent, respectively per month, in the marketing of alcoholic beverages, and they do not foresee improvement.

“The problem is that consumers, not finding legal alcoholic beverages, opted for a different satisfactor, with a lower price and if it comes with a cheap price, they will have a drink,” he said.

Illegal craft drinks cost up to 52 percent cheaper than a legal one, according to Euromonitor data, while a counterfeit or adulterated bottle can be worth 21.7 percent below an original.

In Mexico, about 4 percent of the consumption of alcoholic beverages correspond to the illegal market, not counting smuggling.

With this, it is calculated that in the country adulterated and counterfeit beverages reach an annual volume of 20.9 million liters (209,126 hectoliters), while illegal alcohol and substitutes – artisanal beverages sought by people with heavy dependence on Intoxicating – they sell an estimated 2.37 liters (23,725 hectoliters) a year, according to Euromonitor International.

Juan Carlos Hernández López, director of the “Rancho Escondido” agave liquor plant, said they report a reduction in sales of around 30 percent due to the application of dry laws in the country and the closure of restaurants.

“We consider that a good part of what we are ceasing to sell is being taken by the illegals, it is something that we always face, but more now,” he said.

Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa blamed municipal governments for the proliferation of illegal beverages, since it is they, he said, who issue permits and authorizations for establishments that market this type of product.

Currently, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofrepris) is investigating intoxication due to alcohol consumption of the “El Chorrito” brand in various locations in Jalisco, which caused the death of almost 30 people in the state.

They want to help with beer

Grupo Modelo launched a special edition can of non-alcoholic beer, Corona Cero, to help health personnel who are on the front lines of the battle against the Mexican Red Cross coronavirus COVID-19.

The initiative is part of the “Gracias Extra” platform with which they want to pay tribute to health sector workers by donating part of the sales of this drink.

This is in addition to the launch of their barley drink called “Chingones”, with which they also want to support doctors and nurses who are fighting the disease.

Other alcoholic beverage companies have also supported doctors such as Diageo, owner of the Buchanan’s and Don Julio brands, which gave financial resources and free virtual training to more than 10,000 workers in bars, night-clubs and restaurants, who They are impacted by the current situation in the sector in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Likewise, Victoria launched its 1.8 low alcohol drink to support the economy of small and medium businesses, since it will only be available in tacos, small shops, corner stores, Modeloramas and in e-commerce.