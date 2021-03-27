There is an R-rated version of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire ‘

This is how the cast of “Mrs. Doubtfire” recalls Robin Williams 1:27

(CNN Spanish) – A tweet from the Film Facts account went viral suggesting that an endearing movie has cuts and scenes that were never used.

We talked about scenes not included and cuts for ratings PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 from the comedy-drama “Mrs. Doubtfire ”, 1993, starring the late Robin Williams.

Its director, Chris Columbus, said in statements to Entertainment Weekly magazine that there are several different versions of the film, since Williams first did one, two or three takes according to the script and then he said “let me play”, so they came to take between 15 and 22 takes.

Columbus revealed that Williams sometimes “walked into territory,” which was not appropriate for an under-13 movie, but appropriate and fun for an R-rated movie.

Anyway, before fans get excited about an R version of this beloved romantic comedy, Columbus clarified that most likely that version will never be released, but that he would be open to making a documentary about the making of the film that includes Certain R-rated re-edited scenes also said he remains “very proud” of the film and does not wish to spoil its legacy in any way.

On the other hand, let’s remember that Williams, considered one of the best comedic actors of his generation, died in August 2014 at the age of 63.

With information from Toyin Owoseje