CDMX.- At the conference this Friday, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador answered a question about the accusations against the head of the Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), Ana Guevara, indicating that the investigation is underway, but there has been no complaint by the Federal Government to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

President López Obrador pointed out that the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) conducts the investigation to the owner of Conade.

Corruption is not allowed and there is no impunity. Everything is investigated, everything is clarified, “said the President.

The President of Mexico reiterated that there is an investigation, but there are no summary judgments.

No summary judgments are made, we cannot affect the dignity of anyone, we cannot bring forward the day before, because if we do not affect people, ”he declared.

López Obrador pointed out that the accusation against Ana Guevara could be because the “political season” is already beginning, the political rivalry in political parties.

If we act responsibly, this does not mean overlapping acts of corruption or acting as a cover. Whoever it is, you investigate, but you have to take that. There will be more complaints, with those purposes, with those purposes, “he declared.

The Prime Minister assured that the Ministry of Public Function he has not brought a file, because there have been no results of the investigation of Ana Guevara, and given this, there has been no complaint by the Federal Government in the General Prosecutor of the Republic.

At the beginning of this month, an accusation was revealed to the owner of Conade, in which it is indicated that Ana Guevara was a participant in an act of extortion of a food company and in which there is also a missing person.

