07/10/2021

On at 21:34 CEST

England captain Harry Kane said that “there is an extra level of emotion” in the team, before meeting Italy in the final of the European Championship, which he described as normal when playing at this level.

“We have broken down barriers throughout the tournament, but we started with the goal of winning it and on Sunday night we will have the opportunity. See the fans in the streets and the reception we had when we got to the hotel and when we left the training ground, it shows us what kind of occasion it is “Kane explained at a press conference.

“Of course there is an extra level of excitement, but it is part of what it is to play at this level. Many of us have played at the highest level in our careers. Some of us even did it at the World Cup three years ago, so we have to stay calm and be as relaxed as we can. Go out there with desire and enjoy the moment as much as possible “he added.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward spoke about the men who will defend him on Sunday, Giogio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. “They are two incredible defenders. They have a lot of experience in these matches throughout their careers. I want to play against the best defenders in the world and they definitely are, “Kane said.

“But this is not just about me. The game is England against Italy and we believe a lot in the team. We have a lot of strengths in the team and anything can happen in the final.”

Kane accumulates four goals already in the tournament and could finish as the top scorer of the championship, since it is a target of Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Schick.

“I would have loved to score three or four goals in the group stage. The World Cup was an incredible start. Mentally I lost myself in the final part of the championship. Now we have to live in the moment, know that we are on the right track. well like this, “reported the attacker.