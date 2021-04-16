“There is an appalling appetite for leading sustainability companies and this causes large capital flows to them”

Impact Investing or ESG?

The truth is that socially responsible investing has a great competitive advantage over traditional investment. With this type of investment, a new dimension is added to decision-making, which is linked to the impact on the environmental, social or good governance levels. I would wonder what that advantage consists of. Basically it is that now the investor can align in an easier way to his principles or non-financial values. Taking into account the risk profile that your investments require. This personalization of investments has marked a great variety of nuances, depending on the investor’s needs. In this sense, it is clear that both ESG and impact investing are very useful tools in the world of socially responsible investment.

Why do you think it is essential for investors to be aware of the importance of ESG investing?

There should be a change from mentality to a social level. ASG is the result of a paradigm shift on a global scale. Humanity is understanding that there is no planet B. That there are many imbalances at the social level. It is time to invest in efforts and means in these matters. On the other hand, apart from the ethical or moral issue that arises in the ESG field, it is proven that ESG investments show a lower risk with a sustainable profitability in the long term. In addition, companies that take these criteria into account are better managed and have greater resilience in times of crisis. And this is something that we have already experienced and observed throughout this pandemic with covid-19.

They talk a lot about engagement -commitment in Spanish-, how important is it in the investment process?

We talk a lot and we believe that it is something fundamental. We understand that commitment is the foundation of everything. We are aware that perfect companies do not exist, but if we are activist investors we can help companies to successfully undertake one of the two great transformations that the business world is experiencing. On the one hand, we have the digital transformation, which is evident in our day to day. And on the other hand, the transformation towards a world of sustainable companies. In this sense, we want to see entities that draw up a plan to improve in those aspects in which they present their greatest deficiencies, that detect the weakest links in their value chain, that quantify their impact and that disclose their results. Information transparency is really important. We can see this change thanks to the new laws. Legislation is usually a symptom of what is happening at the social level. Proof of this is that the European regulation on disclosure seeks to enable investors to make better informed decisions on sustainable finance issues. How? For example, asking financial institutions and advisory firms to hang the label in front of the client. Let them say exactly what commitments they have in these parameters or which ones they do not want to assume.

It is sometimes said that ASG can generate bubbles or is a fad, how do you see it?

In this sense, I wonder, is climate change something temporary or structural? Is social inequality something temporary or structural? For me, both are totally structural issues and in no way can be considered as a fad. So why was socially responsible investing a fad until recently? We must recognize that due to the absence of regulations, disclosure or specific metrics, such as those that exist in the business accounting part, on many occasions the ESG values ​​have been created as a mere marketing claim. Hence, managers or investors continue to perceive it as a passing fad, but nothing is further from the truth. However, in my opinion, little by little progress is being made in solving this problem and the ASG is acquiring the true dimension that I believe it has. On the one hand, it is a growth that is accompanied by new legislative bodies. For example, the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law, which for example has recently been approved in Spain. Or the new tax systems that we have in Europe. What effect does this have? Basically, there is an appalling appetite for leading sustainability companies and this is causing large capital flows to them. But nothing is further from being bubbles.

They also like to mention the trinomial profitability, risk and ESG impact. Should you no longer invest without thinking about the environment and the rest of society?

The truth is that for years the great obstacle to investing under sustainability criteria has been the doubts about the value that these contributed with respect to the traditional combination of profitability / risk. However, the pandemic has been a stage to verify that the companies with the best ESG indicators are the ones that have done the best and have resisted this pandemic the most. That is, the most resilient. Those known as intangibles can now be made tangible. Through the AGS criteria and indicators you can determine that part that until now was marked as intangible. The valuation of the companies begins to be much more objective and moves away from the very hackneyed expression of investment “S-intuition”. Non-financial criteria should be incorporated in the decision making of all our investments.