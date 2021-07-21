There is an agreement for the Paulo Costa vs. Marvin vettori

In the absence of input from the UFC and Dana White, the representatives of the fighters have reached an agreement for Paulo Costa vs. Marvin vettori. This fight makes a lot of sense at middleweight as they are both two of the top names in the division as well as just losing to current world champion Israel Adesanya.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto shared his conversation with Wallid Ismail, representative of “The Eraser”:

Asked MMA manager Wallid Ismail (@WallidJfc) for an update on Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA). He said the fight he wants to make and is pushing UFC for is Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori). Both talk trash, fun matchup. Wallid is trying to make it from his end. – Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 19, 2021

“I just asked MMA manager Wallid Ismail for an update on Paulo Costa. He told me that the fight he wants, and is pushing for, is Marvin Vettori. The two have talked trash, it would be a fun fight. Wallid is trying to achieve it.

Later, Ali Abdelaziz, representative of «The Italian Dream», answered like this:

«We are prepared, only the call from Mick Maynard is missing«.

Now it only remains for the company to show interest in this fight and begin negotiations to announce it soon with a date that in all probability would be after the summer. With the representatives in agreement, and the fighters too, Presumably, Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori will happen sometime in 2021. We will be attentive to all the news that arise in the coming days.

