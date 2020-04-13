There is an age for everything. As some people grow, certain freedoms are consciously denied as a consequence of some cultural rituals: no longer dress in a certain way; avoid at all costs certain foods that can harm is essential; exercise is a distant dream, some ailments related to stress arise; not to mention the holidays because the bedtime is sacred; guilty tastes are set aside to make way for the basic needs of adult life; and worst of all, they forget to listen to new music …

According to a new study, There is an age when we stop listening to new music. Discovering a new artist becomes a thing of the past and we get stuck with the usual bands and sounds. Yes, sad but true. Deezer, a music streaming platform, sent to investigate in some areas of England this phenomenon called “musical paralysis” that represents, as we mentioned, a crisis of the thirties in which new sounds are not explored.

It all begins when they turn 30 years and six months old, that exact, and is related to the strange feeling of reaching a new decade and leaving behind that liberating youth to stick to adult and responsible life. But why? Study participants stopped listening to music and spending quality time for various reasons – or rather pretexts – related to household activities and family building.

Approximately 60 percent of the participants admitted that they keep the usual, the trustworthy old woman. It is not all the fault of the apathy nor of the creatures, but also of the bombardment of musical proposals that come out day by day. In the North West of England, some participants said they forgot this activity between the ages of 23-24. Critical, right?

However, there is always a hope … and that is found in Scotland, where music lovers resist after 40 years. What can we do about an impending musical paralysis? Alchemy failed us all and the elixir of eternal youth is not yet available, but We age less if we enjoy those small pleasures that music undoubtedly gives us without receiving anything in return.

In Mexico and some Latin American countries, perhaps things are different and the opposite applies: music, regardless of age or circumstances, rejuvenates.