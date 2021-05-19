There is always something that no one else sees but is there. ‘Paraso’ trailer

Movistar + presents official trailer of ‘Paradise’, original series created by Fernando Gonzlez Molina together with the scriptwriters Ruth Garca and David Oliva. Gonzlez Molina himself directs the seven episodes, each lasting about 50 minutes, of which this series consists, the first Movistar + series with a fantastic cut in which suspense and adventure go hand in hand with emotion and excitement. mystery.

‘Paradise’ It is set in the Spanish Levante at the end of the summer of 1992, in any small town on the coast. Sandra, Eva and Malena, 15 years old, disappear into a disco without a trace. The police do not seem to be looking in the right direction, so Javi, Sandra’s little brother, begins an investigation with Quino and lvaro, his best friends, and Zeta, the class bully. Together they discover that those who have their sister are not of this world …

Pau Gimeno, Cristian Lpez, Len Martnez, Hctor Gozalbo, Mara Romanillos and Patricia Iserte lead the cast of this original production by Movistar + and Globomedia (The Mediapro Studio) which also includes “adults” such as Macarena Garca, Iaki Ardanaz or Gorka Otxoa, among others.

The filming, which lasted 15 weeks, took place throughout 2020 in different locations in Valencia (Albufera Natural Park, Sueca; El Perell, Xilxes; Requena; Oliva and Villargordo del Cabriel), Alicante (Benidorm; Altea, Jvea). , Santa Pola, Calpe, Sierra Helada and Alfaz del Pi Natural Park) and Madrid.

The first three episodes of ‘Paradise’ It will premiere on June 4. Every Friday, a new episode on demand for a total of seven, the last of which will premiere on the weekend of July 2.

Finally to mention that to celebrate the premiere of ‘Paradise’, Movistar + will launch an attractive offer of content that will delight those who remember with emotion those 90s and the youngest who want to discover that time that serves as a reference to the series.

Movistar VHS (dial 23) will be an ephemeral channel based on our retro-summer of ’92. The one in which the music of Mecano and OBK sounded, we rode our bikes, we burned the arcades and spent the nights watching movies from the video store. In Movistar VHS will be available some of the films that the protagonists of the series will have found in the video store in their neighborhood. A tribute to ‘Paradise’ and to his entire universe.

