There is already talk of a sequel to ‘Cruella’

After its premiere last Friday both in theaters and at Disney + Premier Access, ‘Cruella’, Disney’s most recent live action film, has received a good response from critics and the public, mainly thanks to the costume design, the soundtrack, direction and performances of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the film. Regarding its collection, the film has accumulated 40 million dollars worldwide, a figure not too high but that does help rekindle a box office so badly injured by the pandemic.

During an interview with Collider, filmmaker Craig Gillespie was asked if he would be willing to direct a possible sequel to “Cruella.” The director was very open to this idea as long as it was with the same cast and creative team:

“If it was with this team … It was a pleasure working with everyone, and Tony wrote it, and Disney was very supportive. They really fostered a sense of security that we can really do it without the repercussions. We were all pushing all the time. and thinking: I don’t know if Disney will agree to this, but they will always call and say OK, “Gillespie said.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker also commented that viewers have only just begun to get to know the main character and that there are many additional stories to tell about him, especially about his newfound power.

In addition, Stone and Thompson also expressed their excitement about a possible sequel to the film that also featured actress Glenn Close, star of the original ‘101 Dalmatians’ films. Both showed their happiness, and Thompson even considered writing the new story.

“Cruella” is directed by Craig Gillespie from a script written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The movie is produced by Glenn Close, Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, with two-time Oscar winner Jenny Beavan (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’) as costume designer.