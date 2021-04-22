there is already support for Linux apps with their graphical interface, the merger is complete

A year ago Microsoft promised the future Linux application support with its native graphical interface within Windos 10, and that option is already a reality.

With this new step, the integration of Linux in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) is complete, and now have a separate Linux distribution installed or having it integrated with this system is almost indistinguishable.

First the console, now applications with their GUI

It seems like yesterday that Microsoft announced the surprising support of a native Linux console in Windows 10. The Bash of distributions like Ubuntu However, he has been with us for five years, and since then the advances in this area have been growing surprisingly.

One of the main limitations was that we were limited to using that console and those applications in text mode. There were ways to run graphical Linux applications, yes, but it was necessary to go to more cumbersome solutions.

Now that support is native to Windows 10. Microsoft has called this feature WSLg, and will allow for example to run various development environments (IDEs) on Windows, but also other types of applications with its conventional graphical interface.

The support actually extends to Linux applications with 3D accelerated graphics support, and although the support is preliminary, this is the definitive proof of that singular fusion between Windows 10 and Linux distributions. Who could have said it.

In Microsoft they say that the option is available to members of the Windows Insiders program, which will be able to download Windows 10 build 21364 from the Dev channel to access this option.

More information | Microsoft