There is already date and place of the new fight of Anthony Joshua

The British Anthony Joshua will put his WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight belts into play against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on September 25 at the Tottenham field in London.

“I’m putting everything on the line, it’s time to defend my crown,” said Joshua, quoted by the sports promotion company Matchroom Sport.

The two boxers were Olympic champions in London in 2012, Joshua in the super heavyweight category and Usyk in the heavyweight category.

Joshua was originally scheduled to meet his compatriot Tyson fury in august in Saudi Arabia for a hugely lucrative unification fight, until a judge’s ruling forced WBC world champion Fury to face the American once again. Deontay Wilder for contractual reasons.