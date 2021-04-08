There is already an official date for the Google I / O event

04/08/2021 at 10:07 CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Google I / O was one of many events canceled during the past year following the pandemic situation that the world was facing. However, this year this developer-focused event will return, and in a way that we have become almost completely used to.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, recently shared on his Twitter account the date on which this event will take place. So that, Google I / O will return on May 18, in an event that will last until the 20th of the same month. During those dates we will enjoy online presentations, and completely free, as Pichai has emphasized in the tweet. Normally in this type of event we usually see news within Google services such as Chrome, Gmail, Android and others, although it is not strange that we know some other new hardware.

… and we’re back 🙂 Join us May 18-20 for #GoogleIO live, online, and free for everyone. https://t.co/763eVjWpYE pic.twitter.com/Sk3tUnLme0 – Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 7, 2021

Without yet being officially confirmed, it is possible that during the event we will know more details of the next Pixel 5a and Pixel Buds A. The Google headphones could be seen recently in an erroneous leak by the company, being able to see their design in question. Be that as it may, we will have to be attentive to the event and thus know first-hand if Google will show news in terms of hardware.