There is already a solution for Metro Line 12

MEXICO CITY. There is already a solution to operate the elevated section of Line 12 of the Metro Collective Transport System, announced yesterday the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

It has to do with a restructuring of the section, but it will be presented in due course; a reinforcement, perhaps, would be the best word, “he said in a press videoconference.

He added that the work carried out by the technical team dedicated to rehabilitating the line that was stopped after the May 3 accident, in which 26 people died and more than 100 injured, will be presented shortly.

I do not want to give a date, we have been very closely with the Technical Commission, with the engineer José María Riobóo (head of Grupo Riobóo, a conglomerate of companies specialized in the management, coordination and supervision of civil engineering) and all the engineers who are in charge of the project.

There is, practically, a solution for the elevated section, the underground section and some other issues are still missing. So, we want to present it together; We could already present the elevated section, but we are waiting to have everything ready to present it, together with the President of the Republic ”, Sheinbaum explained.

On Monday, Excelsior announced that a group of structural engineers proposed that the elevated viaduct of Line 12 be reinforced with a prefabricated metal structure.

Led by Andrés de Antonio Simancas, they designed a reinforcement of columns and beams with a metallic structure that would have plastic shock absorbers known as silentblocks to minimize the vibrations generated by the constant passing of the trains.

On June 18, the Structural Safety Technical Committee of the Colegio de Ingenieros Civiles de México, AC which inspected the part of the elevated viaduct that remains standing, recommended not to restart operations in this section until a detailed review of at least five “priority care” situations is carried out.

COLLAPSES AGAINST THE TRUCK

At dawn yesterday a driver crashed his vehicle against the scaffolding used for the construction of the elevated trolleybus being built in Eje 8 Sur Calzada Ermita Iztapalapa. The Ministry of Works reported that the construction company and the driver’s insurance company were in an agreement to solve the damages.

-Jonás López

Photo: Jorge González

* In the following link you will find the latest news