There is already a launch date and first trailer for ‘FIFA 22’

‘FIFA 22’, the new edition of the successful soccer video game from Electronic Arts (EA), will be launched worldwide on October 1, with the “most realistic and immersive gaming experience in the world” thanks to the new generation “HyperMotion” technology.

The title will go on sale for all platforms: PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC (via Origin and Steam), and Google Stadia.

With “HyperMotion” technology, “FIFA 22” will combine advanced 11v11 match capture and new proprietary machine learning technology to provide the “most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience” for the next generation consoles and Stadia, unlocking “the excitement, passion and physics” of this iconic video game, EA said in a statement.

“FIFA 22 will offer millions of fans around the world the opportunity to participate in the sport they enjoy so much in an unprecedented way”Highlights Nick Wlodyka, General Manager of EA SPORTS FIFA.

“Each player experiences ‘FIFA’ in their own way, but the game on the field is the constant that unifies everything. We are excited to offer profound innovation in that regard, as ‘HyperMotion’ will elevate this dynamic across next-gen platforms and Stadia, and completely change the feel of the video game“, Add.

This new edition of “FIFA” will also offer deep and innovative features in other sections. of the video game and its most popular modes, such as “career mode”, VOLTA FOOTBALL, “Pro clubs” and “FIFA Ultimate Team”.

Players will find more consistency and distinct personalities between goal posts with a complete rebuild of the goalkeeping system., a completely new experience when creating a club in “career mode”, a new video game reinvented in VOLTA FOOTBALL and the introduction of “FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes”, completely new elements that represent the stories and glory of great players cult.

Paris Saint-Germain striker and world football icon,Kylian Mbappé, appears on the cover for the second consecutive year, making him one of the few to earn back-to-back cover star status, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Being on two consecutive covers of ‘FIFA’ is incredible”, Highlights Mbappé on social networks. “I have a very special relationship with the video game and I hope I can enjoy ‘FIFA 22’ with all of you.”

With more than 17,000 players in more than 700 teams, in more than 90 stadiums, and more than 30 leagues, FIFA 22 is the only game where it can be played in official competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the new UEFA Europa Conference League, the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Although the game will not go on sale until October 1, all players can pre-order it starting today through the official EA website.