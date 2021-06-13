There is already a first poster of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has unveiled its first teaser poster, giving us a potential clue as to the plot of the new movie.

The poster was posted on actor Sam Neill’s Twitter account, accompanied by a Let’s go! “The image shows the classic ‘Jurassic Park’ logo perched on a dinosaur, featuring a mosquito. It also includes the tagline: “It all started here.”

Fans of the franchise will know that the mosquito preserved in amber and that John hammond (played by the late Richard Attenborough) used to make his dinosaurs.

Along with the reveal of the new poster, it was also announced that there will be a special expanded preview of the film at IMAX screenings of the film ‘Fast and Furious 9’, also from Universal.

The plot of ‘Jurassic World 3’ has been kept under wraps, but the director Colin trevorrow has revealed some progress. The filmmaker has described the film as “a celebration of the entire franchise”, defining it as “the culmination of a story that has been told.”

“When you get to the end of the ‘Jurassic Park’ trilogy, it might not be so clear what the full story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way they were approached,” he commented earlier this year. “But it’s not like that here. It’s very much a serialized story. The important thing to me was that when you watch ‘Dominion,’ you really feel like you’re learning what part of the story that first series of movies was and how everything happened. in them it actually informs what can finally happen in this. ”

The movie will arrive June 10, 2022. Only one year left in between!

