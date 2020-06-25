The entrance of summer is a time highly anticipated by all video game lovers, not only because when we take a vacation we have more time to play something new or finally sink our teeth into those games that we have pending, but with the With the heat coming, new information is coming on upcoming releases. Every year, the E3 gave the starting gun to this type of event, and that is that the fair in Los Angeles was highly anticipated by all, since all the important companies (or almost all, due to the absence of major developers) gathered. with companies in the latest editions). However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this event has had to be canceled. But we weren’t going to run out of users without ads, were we? On this occasion, there are several online conferences where companies present their new work, such as the Summer Game Fest, EA Play Live or New Game + Expo, among others.

By way of personal opinion, I think it is being a bit of a mess for the user, since with E3 you had all the conferences grouped together on specific days, whereas now, the conferences are distributed more spaced over time, and you do not know if You have missed one or if the next day there is another.

Tokyo Game Show Online will be held from September 23 to 27

Like E3, several large video game fairs have already said that they will have a digital event when the fair is canceled due to the coronavirus. This has happened with the European GamesCom and the Tokyo Game Show. This last event, did not have a date yet, but we can already say that it will be called Tokyo Game Show Online and will be held from September 23-27, as its name indicates, online. In this event, great developers of the sector will meet, where they will present their new video games, as well as space for eSports tournaments.

