There is already a date for the return of undefeated champion David Soria Goñi

‘Hell’ will seek the light before ‘The shadow‘. On March 27, a great boxing evening has been scheduled at the Navarra Arena, in which the combat between David Soria (26 years old) and José Suero (27 years old).

‘Infierno’, undefeated in his nine bouts, three of them liquidated ahead of time by way of the KO, will defend the Spanish championship against the contender, ‘La Sombra’, in a ten-round match and on the same stage in the one that a little more than a year ago managed to rise champion, the Navarra Arena, on that day before Ezequiel Gurria.

In the same magical setting where he was proclaimed champion of Spain

In his nine bouts, that of Pamplona He has not known defeat, but he will face a good boxer. Born in Sosua (Dominican Republic) and settled in Vigo (Galicia)José Gregorio Suero has also not known defeat in his six bouts, with two KOs on his record. Hence, an exciting combat is drawn.

The poster of the evening

In addition to the stellar combat, there will be several attractive duels, such as the one between Ander Amatriain against the Dominican based in Bilbao Saul moon, or that of the also local and former European champion -in this case of the kickboxing modality- Andoni Iglesias, who will face the experienced Mikel Sortino.

Another 4 boxing and kickboxing matches will complete the evening, which promises to repeat the success of the last edition just over a year ago. The venue has prepared a special adapted capacity, which will be limited to about 1000 seats that are already on sale, at prices ranging from 30 to 100 euros through the website www.navarrarena.com/es/entradas