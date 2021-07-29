There is already a date for the Joshua-Fury match

Tyson Fury announces that the fight with Anthony Joshua for the reunification of the world heavyweight title will be held on August 14 in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will meet on August 14

05/16/2021 21: 25Updated to 05/16/2021 22:00

The WBC heavyweight world champion, Tyson fury, announced that the title reunification fight against Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, will be held on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s the biggest sporting event in the world, all eyes will be on us,” Fury tweeted.

