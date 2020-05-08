On this side, what we miss the most these days is live music. Our mental health already asks us for a good concert or festival to relax our thoughts. However, things do not look the best so that soon we can get the whole race to sing and enjoy our favorite songs … Although finally, and after weeks, there is already a light at the end of the tunnel.

In the state of Arkansas, United States, the first concert with social distancing is already a reality. This is the presentation of Bishop Gunn in the city of Fort Smith.

The truth is not very complicated to say. The seats to be released from the forum are selected to be at least two meters apart per group. These groups are known as “fan capsules.” Tickets can only be purchased in these two to 12 seat capsules to avoid mixing between groups that have not distanced themselves socially.

Faced with the green light from the state, and the security measures taken, country rock band leader Travis McCready is set to take the stage at TempleLive on May 15. This means that it will likely be one of the first live concerts since mass gatherings were banned in the United States in mid-March.

For this concert, the forum with a capacity of 1,100 people will be reduced by 80%. Which means only 229 tickets will be available to Bishop Gunn fans.

All attendees are advised to wear face masks. Inside the bathrooms there is a limit of 10 people simultaneously, while the soap and towel dispensers cannot be touched. As for dizzy and other drinks, they will only be sold prepackaged or with lids.

At the entrance fans will have to take their temperature and employees will actively clean on-site contact points and restrooms. As if all this was not enough, before the concert, the venue will be completely disinfected through mist sprayers.

Although it all sounds extremely strange, we finally see a ray of hope to enjoy live music once again. Whether with masks, social distancing or whatever, we are sure that Bishop Gunn fans will be happy to be able to leave home and see them play.