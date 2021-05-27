There is already a date for Jeff Bezos to leave the Amazon address

05/27/2021 at 4:18 PM CEST

Jeff Bezos will cease to be the helmsman of Amazon in a very few weeks. He has recently explained in one of the regular meetings of the company’s chief executives that he will leave his role as director on July 5 of this year. Bezos will become CEO with far fewer duties than CEO. The director of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Andy Jassy, ​​will be the one to take his place.

“We have chosen this date because it is quite sentimental for me. It is the date that Amazon was created exactly 27 years ago.” During all this time, Bezos has been the director of the company. “I am very excited to move into an executive role, where I will focus exclusively on new products and early initiatives.”

The Amazon founder announced his plans to step down as CEO earlier this year. During this time it’s gone producing a transition of powers in the figure of Andy Jassy. The new CEO has been with the company since 2003. He is one of the strong men of the company since his section produces 12% of the company’s profits.

As Amazon continues to enjoy incredible financial success, Jassy will take the helm at one point somewhat. complicated for the company. In Europe and the United States, it is being investigated for unfair competition, while they have been accused of abusing their workers.